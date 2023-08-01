Greenbelt teacher missing since Saturday

Greenbelt police are looking for Mariame Toure Sylla, a second-grade teacher, who was last seen Saturday on Lake Drive.

On Tuesday, police roped off a section of Schrom Hills Park, a popular park, with crime scene tape to search for her. She was last seen at her apartment on Saturday at 8 p.m., police said, but is believed to have been heading to the Schrom Hills Park, which is about a two-minute walk from her apartment.

A close friend of Toure said this is out of character, as she left her belongings and medication behind and is devoted to her Muslim faith and would not miss her prayers.

Foul play is not suspected right now, police said, but they’re also concerned because it is unusual for Toure to lose contact with friends and family.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Very, very concerned, because this is so unlike her. She left her purse at home, her ID, so which means that she was going to walk and come back home,” said Kade Wane, a close friend of Toure.

Friends posted missing person flyers in the park, hoping to find her safe and bring her home, but despite an extensive search today, police have found nothing.

“When she didn’t come back at sunset, that’s when we knew something was wrong,” Wane said.

If you have seen Toure or have any information about her disappearance, you are urged to contact the Greenbelt police.