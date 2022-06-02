Juanita Miller

County Exec Asks for Prince George's School Board Chair's Resignation

By Tracee Wilkins, News4 Prince George's County Bureau Chief

Juanita Miller

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks asked Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller to step down effective immediately as Miller faces charges of incompetency, willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office by the Maryland State Department of Education. 

According to a letter obtained by News4, the state board alleges Miller withheld ethics complaints from board members and illegally procured services without the board's approval.

The embattled chair of the Prince George's County Board of Education could be on her way out. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports the Maryland Board of Education voted to issue a notice of charges against Juanita Miller.

Inner conflict between board members was escalated to the state board, which announced its vote to remove Miller last week.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miller has a legal right to request a hearing before an administrative judge.

school board Jun 1

Md. Board of Ed Charges Prince George's Board Chair With Incompetency, Neglect, Misconduct

school board May 28

Maryland Board of Ed Could Remove Prince George's School Board Chair

She has not returned News4’s calls for comment. 

In a letter, Alsobrooks, who appointed Miller, asked for her letter of resignation as soon as possible.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Juanita MillerAngela AlsobrooksPGCPS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us