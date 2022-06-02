County Exec Asks for Prince George's School Board Chair's Resignation

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks asked Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller to step down effective immediately as Miller faces charges of incompetency, willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office by the Maryland State Department of Education.

According to a letter obtained by News4, the state board alleges Miller withheld ethics complaints from board members and illegally procured services without the board's approval.

The embattled chair of the Prince George's County Board of Education could be on her way out. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports the Maryland Board of Education voted to issue a notice of charges against Juanita Miller.

Inner conflict between board members was escalated to the state board, which announced its vote to remove Miller last week.

Miller has a legal right to request a hearing before an administrative judge.

She has not returned News4’s calls for comment.

In a letter, Alsobrooks, who appointed Miller, asked for her letter of resignation as soon as possible.