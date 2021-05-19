3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting in Bowie

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in a home in Bowie, Maryland, on Monday has died, police said.

The child, whose name was not immediately released, was shot Monday evening in an apartment building along Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway. He died of his injuries late Tuesday, Prince George's County police said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community that the three-year-old victim in this incident has passed,” the Bowie Police Department said in an update.

According to a preliminary investigation by county police, the child and a parent were visiting the home in the Governor's Green Apartments.

“Shortly after their arrival, the child was shot,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Other adults were present at the time.

Bowie police responded at about 5:45 p.m. and the child was rushed to a trauma center.

No one was immediately arrested, and it was unclear if the gunfire was accidental. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

A neighbor said he moved to the area because he wanted a safe community for his kids. His young son played in a toy car at his feet.

“It’s just so unfortunate it’s hard for me to get my words together,” he said.

A 6-year-old boy was shot in Capitol Heights a day earlier. A bullet entered his home from outside before midnight. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Another young child, who neighbors said was about 4 years old, was shot Tuesday outside his home in D.C. The boy and his family were playing on 10th Street NW near Logan Circle when an argument erupted over a rented scooter. A man put on a ski mask, pulled out a gun and shot the boy and his mother in front of the child’s father and sibling, police said.

