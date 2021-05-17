6-Year-Old Shot by Gunfire That Entered Capitol Heights Home

A 6-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a bullet that went into a building late Sunday in Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Brooks Drive near Capitol Heights at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found the little boy. He was shot in the stomach.

The boy was inside an apartment when he was wounded by an bullet that came from outside. He was rushed to Children’s National Medical Center, where he was being treated. His injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Police cannot confirm if it was a stray bullet or if the apartment was targeted.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Police were canvassing the area for suspects.