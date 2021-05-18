3-Year-Old Injured in Shooting at Bowie Apartment: Police

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in Bowie, Maryland, Monday night, police said.

Bowie Police say officers responded to a shooting about 6:15 p.m. in an apartment building along Governors Bridge Road, near Crain Highway.

The boy was rushed to a trauma center and was in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured, and there's no threat to the community, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Prince George’s County Police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

