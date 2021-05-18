Mother, Son Shot by Stranger in Northwest DC

A woman and her son were shot Tuesday in Northwest D.C. in front of their family by a stranger, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m., D.C. police said they responded to a shooting in the intersection of 10th Street NW and P Street NW.

Police Chief Robert Contee said the suspect, who was not known to the family, had some type of dispute with one of the victims, pulled out a gun and fired.

"Right now we believe it to be an argument about where a scooter was parked in the middle of the block," Contee said.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing dark clothing and a dark ski mask.

Both of the victims are in critical condition and undergoing treatment, Contee said.

The police chief was visibly upset by the incident and when News4's Shomari Stone asked what he would say to the shooter if he could, Contee responded:

"I'll say to him that the Metropolitan Police Department is coming for him, that's what I'd say to him. And that he should be ashamed of himself for what he did to this family. And he has to be held accountable for his actions. The community demands it. I demand it... That's unacceptable."

The father and another child were nearby when the shooting occurred. The area is a block away from Logan Circle and feet away from an elementary school.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.