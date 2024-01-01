3 men killed in separate New Year's shootings in Prince George's County, police say

Two men were killed, and another was injured by gunfire within a couple miles of Rosecroft Raceway on New Year’s, and a third man was shot to death in Capitol Heights, police said.

On New Year’s Eve about 10:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police said officers went to investigate the sound of gunshots in the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive, between Cheverly and Fairmount Heights.

A man was found shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Prince George’s County police say detectives are also investigating the two fatal shootings that happened less than 3 miles apart on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Blanford Drive in the Fort Washington area about 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

Two men had been shot, Prince George’s County police said.

One man had been taken to a hospital privately. He died, police said.

Another man was found on the scene and taken to a hospital. He’s stable, police said.

At 4:30 a.m., Prince George’s County police said officers responded to another shooting in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills.

A man who had been shot was found outside, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The victims' names were not immediately released.

Detectives are investigating all three cases and asked the public to contact police with any information. No information on potential suspects in any of the shootings was immediately released.

Prince George's County police had reported 100 murders in 2023 as of Friday.