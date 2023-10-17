2 dead in Brandywine house fire; child treated for injuries

Two people were found dead after a house fire in Prince George’s County, and a child was evaluated for minor injuries, authorities said.

The house went up in flames in the 13000 block of Martin Road in Brandywine at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Firefighters found a two-story single-family home completely engulfed in flames at the scene. They were told people were trapped inside and worked to extinguish the flames, the fire department said.

First responders found two bodies inside the home. One child was taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not immediately revealed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.