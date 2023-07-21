1 teen dead, another hurt in Springdale car crash

One teenager died and another is fighting for his life after a car crash in Springdale, Maryland, on Friday morning, authorities say.

The name of the teen who died was not immediately released.

At about 8 a.m., 911 calls began coming in to report a violent crash in the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road, not far from the Capital Beltway.

Cellphone video captured the frantic moments after the car was wrapped around a telephone pole and neighbors and first responders tried to rescue the two people inside. Tramesse Gillis said she saw the aftermath of the crash.

“I ran out and saw everyone gathered, trying to help, I guess, the first child out,” she said.

First responders found one teen trapped in the car. He did not survive. A second teen was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ardwick Ardmore Road is a four-lane road with a 30 mph speed limit. Charles Herbert Flowers High School is near the crash site. Summer school was in session on Friday. A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Public Schools could not confirm whether the teens in the car had been headed there.

People who live in the area said road safety is a major concern and that they regularly see speeding and crashes.

“I’m fearful for the kids who have to go to school every day,” Gillis said.

