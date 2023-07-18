Teen killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Burke Centre Parkway

One teenager is dead and four other people, including more teens, were taken to a hospital after a crash that has traffic at a standstill in Burke, Virginia.

Fairfax County police responded to a major collision Tuesday night on the Burke Centre Parkway.

Two cars crashed, leaving the adult drivers and two teenagers with serious to critical injuries. Another teenager was killed, authorities said.

One of the cars caught fire after the impact.

The scene is in front of a shopping center, not far from Ox Road.

Authorities are still investigating the collision.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.