1 person hurt in District Heights police shooting at shopping center

A Prince George’s County police officer shot and injured a man suspected of trying to rob a District Heights store, the department says.

The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road, in a shopping center parking lot.

Prince George's County officers were conducting surveillance on a car that had been carjacked when they saw two men get out of the car, police said in a statement.

Both of those men were wearing masks when they entered a nearby store. The officers followed the men into the store to find them behind the counter, where one of the men was holding a gun, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

When the officers announced their presence, the two men ran out of the back of the store and into the parking lot outside, police said.

One of the officers then shot at one of the men, hitting him in the lower body, police said.

A number of officers responded, and police tape could be seen outside stores.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The man who was shot received emergency medical care, and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. He is expected to survive.

The second man was taken into custody.

A third man, who police say stayed in the carjacked car, drove into an unmarked police car and then sped off. The Metropolitan Police Department later arrested that third man in D.C.

Officers found two guns in the parking lot after the shooting.

The identities of the suspects, and of the officers involved in the shooting, have not been shared. The shooting is under investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.