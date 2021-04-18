PGPD

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Clash at Ritchie Station Shopping Center in Maryland

Police were called to the Ritchie Station Marketplace shopping center in Forestville. A crowd of disorderly young people had been reported

By NBC Washington Staff

One person died and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a clash Saturday night at a shopping center off the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County. 

The name of the person who died was not immediately released, nor were the ages of the victims. 

Prince George's County police were called to the Ritchie Station Marketplace shopping center in Forestville, Maryland, at about 10:15 p.m. A crowd of disorderly young people had been reported. 

Officers found two people with injuries to the upper body. One person was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Both victims are male, police said. 

Information was not immediately released on how the victims were wounded. 

Police were questioning dozens of witnesses and investigating one area near Buffalo Wild Wings and another near Tropical Smoothie Cafe. No one was arrested immediately. 

