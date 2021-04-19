13-Year-Old Fatally Shot at Maryland Shopping Center; 12-Year-Old Charged

A 13-year-old boy died and a 12-year-old boy is charged with murder after what police believe was a clash Saturday between two groups of young people at a shopping center in Prince George’s County.

King Douglas, of Upper Marlboro, died, police said Monday.

The 12-year-old suspect, a D.C. resident, was arrested and charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder. His name was not released.

A 13-year-old boy also was stabbed during the dispute Saturday night at the Ritchie Station Marketplace shopping center in Forestville, Maryland, located just off the Beltway. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Prince George's County police were called to the shopping center at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. A stabbing and a crowd of disorderly young people had been reported.

Officers found Douglas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was found nearby suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later released.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting and stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles in the shopping center,” police said in a statement Monday.

According to initial information, police do not believe the shooting was random.

Police are working to identify and arrest the suspect who stabbed the surviving victim.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.

