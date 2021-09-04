PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Prince George's County Officer Suspended After Hit-And-Run, Police Say

By The Associated Press

The Prince George’s County Police Department said an officer has been suspended while it investigates his suspected role in a hit-and-run while driving an unmarked police cruiser.

The department issued a news release Saturday saying that officers responded Friday night to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Clinton area. No one was injured in the crash.

Investigators determined that an unmarked cruiser had collided with a house after the officer struck another vehicle. The release said the officer didn't remain on scene following the crash.

The officer believed to have been involved in the crash turned himself in Saturday. He has been suspended pending an investigation.

