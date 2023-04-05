Prince Georges Co. Considers Bill to Help Promote Healthy Restaurants

At Fresh Green in Prince George’s County, healthy foods are front and center on the menu.

The owner and DMV local Jeremiah Abu-Bakr chose Kettering, Maryland, as the location, because there aren’t many local healthy restaurants in the area.

“People are dying every day from diabetes, heart disease and things of that nature. So, we really want to start early and educate folks,” Abu-Bakr said.

Prince George’s County Council Vice-Chair Wala Blegay also hopes to bring more restaurants like Fresh Green to the county. She recently introduced a bill that would provide free advertising and promotion to businesses with healthy foods on their menus.

She believes providing healthy options would help reduce the county’s need for healthcare services.

“One of the reasons we have such a high need, is because a lot of our residents have these chronic illnesses, like heart disease, like diabetes and a lot of it has to do with the food that we’re putting in our bodies,” Blegay said.

The voluntary program would require 30% of a menu to be certified as “healthy” by the county’s dietician. Restaurants would have to distinguish healthy options from non-healthy foods on the menu.

In return, the county would provide free marketing and advertising to the businesses and include them in county promotions like restaurant week. If passed by the council, restaurants could also qualify for zero-interest loans through the county’s economic development corporation.

“It seems like Jeremiah and many of those like him, are bringing these into the community on their own, without any support from the county,” Blegay said. “What would it do if we could actually provide the support, help with the promotion and eventually help with even funding.”

Kettering resident Tiffany White said she would like to see the bill passed and more health-conscious restaurants move to the area.

“That would be great. I think, it’s very difficult to get affordable, you know, healthy options in the area,” White said.

Before it is approved, the bill will go before a committee, then residents will have an opportunity to share their opinion.