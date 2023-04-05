Frederick County Sheriff Indicted in Scheme to Get Machine Guns: Prosecutors

The sheriff of Frederick County, Maryland, is accused of scheming with a gun dealer to illegally acquire machine guns, the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury charged Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins, 66, with conspiracy and making false statements.

The indictment alleges that Jenkins conspired with 36-year-old Robert Justin Krop, a gun business owner, to illegally purchase machine guns from August 2015 to May 2022. Prosecutors said Jenkins also falsified multiple documents on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead requesting machine guns for evaluation and demonstration to the sheriff's office.

Jenkins and Krop knew there wouldn't be a demonstration of the guns to the sheriff's office and that the guns were intended for Krop's customers to rent,according to the attorney's office.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The indictment also accuses Krop of illegally possessing seven machine gun, and further alleges that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

Jenkins has been the county's sheriff since his election in 2006 and was most recently re-elected in 2022.