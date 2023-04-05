Dog Attacks, Kills 2-Year-Old in Frederick County MD: Police

A 2-year-old boy is dead after being attacked by his relative's dog Tuesday in Frederick County, Maryland, and the animal is in quarantine, police said.

The child and his family, from Fauquier County, Virginia, were visiting a relative in Brunswick, Chief of Brunswick Police Kevin Grunwell said.

The boy had played with the dog, a pit bill and mastiff mix, all day, Grunwell said.

When the family was saying goodbye, the dog attacked the child inside the home, according to Grunwell.

Brunswick police and Frederick County fire and rescue were called to the 400 block of West B Street about 5:15 p.m., the Brunswick officials said.

The boy had life-threatening dog bite injuries and went into cardiac arrest. He was flown to the hospital, but pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, officials said.

Police and Frederick County animal control have launched an investigation.

