Police shooting stops stabbings in Aspen Hill; four people hospitalized

Four people were hospitalized in Aspen Hill on Saturday morning, after a man stabbed multiple victims before being shot by police.

Montgomery County police officers were called to the stabbings in the 4100 block of Colie Drive, right behind a Korean Korner grocery store at Randolph and Veirs Mill Roads.

When police arrived, people with stab wounds were found at multiple locations in the area of Colie Drive and Havard Street, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

The area of the street taped off by police during their investigation included some homes. One of those homes had what appeared to be a yard sale setup outside, with a pop-up tent, collapsible tables and assorted clothes and other items laid out in a display.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police confirmed that they shot the man suspected of stabbing those multiple victims. The shooting took place in the 4300 block of Havard Street, police said.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting, and police did not say whether the man was violent or threatening anyone in the area when he was shot.

The condition of the man shot is not yet known.

It is also not yet clear what condition the stabbing victims were in when they arrived at the hospital for treatment, or whether one of the four people taken to local hospitals was the suspected stabber.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.