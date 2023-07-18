Montgomery County

Montgomery County Council passes measures to protect against rent gouging

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Montgomery County Council passed an amendment to put a cap on how much rent can be increased.

The Council also voted for fee regulations to ensure landlords don’t use a loophole and charge tenants arbitrary fees as a way to avoid the rent increase cap.

A vacancy control measure prevents landlords from terminating a tenant’s lease in order to later raise the rent at the property.

“The conversation and the legislation that is before us today is a balancing act, quite frankly, trying to balances the needs of residents today to stay in the homes and also to not discourage future homes from being built,” Council President Evan Glass said.

The Council voted 7-4 in favor of the measures.

The Council still has to agree on regulations before the measures go into effect.

