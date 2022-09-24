Police Search for 3 Men After Man Shot, Killed in DC

A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Saturday, and police say they are looking for three suspects in the case.

The victim was found at around 11:39 a.m. on 30th Street SE, near Erie Street SE and the Hillcrest Recreation Center. He was unconscious and not breathing, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the shooters were all armed with handguns and dressed in all black. One of them was last seen on foot going northbound on 30th Street SE, and the two others were on foot going eastbound in the 2900 block of Erie Street SE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.