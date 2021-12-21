Police Investigate Homicide After Man Found Dead at Bethesda Shopping Mall

A man was found dead Monday night at a Bethesda, Maryland, shopping center and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, Montgomery County police said.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the “Shops at Wisconsin Avenue,” on the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, after a report of a suspicious situation.

Once there, police discovered a man in a stairwell suffering from trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police have not detailed the nature of his injuries but said a homicide investigation is underway. They have not given any information on possible suspects.

The mall where the incident took place has a Target and a Trader Joe’s and is located not far from downtown Bethesda.

The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070.

