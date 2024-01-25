Pink Floyd CD returned to Maryland library 35 years late

A library in Laurel recently got some unexpected late returns: a CD and a vinyl record that were checked out decades ago.

At the Laurel branch of the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, someone turned in Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” 35 years late.

“Staff found it in the book drop,” circulation supervisor Candice Washington said. “We have no idea who it is. A few weeks later, someone also turned in an Eddie Rabbitt vinyl 41 years late.”

“The staff are, honestly, really excited, and we don’t even carry CDs and vinyls anymore, so they were excited to see some old relics of things that we used to circulate,” Washington said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The library isn’t looking to collect a fine.

“We actually did away with late fees in July 2020, so they technically wouldn’t owe anything,” Washington said.

But the library still hopes whoever returned the music will come forward.

“It just really allows us to see our impact with customers and reminds us that that relation is still there 35, 41 years later,” Washington said.

At the library, they think more could still be out there and are looking forward to what else could come through the book drop.