Off-Duty FBI Agent Fatally Shot Person on Platform in Metro Center Station: Police

A federal officer appears to have shot and killed a person on the platform at the Metro Center station, according to Metro.

The officer was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the station before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witness Lisa Crawford said she was on her phone like many others when her train pulled into Metro Center and she looked up.

"It was like a zombie movie,” she said. “People were running for their lives."

Crawford said she yelled, "Everybody get down! Active shooter!"

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," she said.

Crawford, who said she teaches math at a school near the White House, said an active shooter training video shown at work about a week ago gave her the strength to do it.

"And then the train took off," she said.

When the train got to Gallery Place, people started helping others get up and the conductor told everyone to get off the train, Crawford said.

"People just ran out the train," she said.

She and others eventually got back on the train.

"It was very scary; I have never seen anything like it," she said.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting involved an officer from another law enforcement agency.

Red Line trains are suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place, Metro said. Shuttle bus service is being provided.

D.C. police homicide detectives and D.C. Fire and EMS responded.

