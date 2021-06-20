Person of Interest in Woman's Death Leads Police Pursuit Ending in Prince George's

A driver who led a police pursuit that ended in Prince George’s County was identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman found in an Annapolis apartment Saturday, police said.

Annapolis Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check Saturday at 2:48 p.m. Officers found the woman there with signs of trauma to her upper body, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was identified as Erica Bonora, 39, of Annapolis.

Annapolis police said they learned the victim’s 2011 Nissan SUV was missing. They found it hours later in the area of Spa Road and Forest Drive.

The driver would not yield to police and fled, until he crashed into a tractor trailer in Prince George's County, police said.

The driver was transported to a hospital and is considered a person of interest. His name has not been released.

“Detectives are investigating this incident that does not appear to be a random act,” Annapolis police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip.