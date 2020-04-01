People in 20s, 30s Are Groups With Most Coronavirus Cases in DC

People in their 20s and 30s, males and Ward 6 residents are the groups of Washington, D.C., residents with the most known cases of coronavirus, data released by the city says.

D.C. released data with patients’ ages, sexes and locations for the first time Wednesday morning. The age groups with the most confirmed cases were people age 31 to 40 and 19 to 30. Males had 53% of the cases.

Residents of Ward 6, which includes the Capitol Hill neighborhood, had the most cases, at about 17%. Ward 4, which includes Petworth, had the second-most cases, at about 15 percent.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District does not have any “hot spots” of the virus, and she advised against “reading anything” into the data.

“No matter which ward you live in, we need your assistance,” she said at a news conference. “Our message is very clear: Stay at home and stop the spread of the virus and save lives in D.C. and in our nation.”

Cases of Coronavirus by Ward in Washington, D.C.

The data on the ages of coronavirus patients lines up with the age makeup of D.C. as a whole. More residents ages 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 live in D.C. than any other age groups, according to recent Census estimates.

A 29-year-old who tested positive for the virus and was still in an intensive care unit in D.C. on Tuesday warned young people to take the risks seriously.

“You can’t get together with people and be within six feet, because this can happen to you,” he said.

Overall, D.C. had 586 people test positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning. Eleven people had died.

Another 91 cases were announced Wednesday, and the totals are expected to continue to rise.

“We have not reached the peak of this epidemic,” Bowser said.

D.C. officials had these additional updates:

Another Resident Has Died: A 71-year-old woman with the virus has died, the mayor said. She is believed to have died at home. At least one other person with the virus died at home, leading officials to urge the public to see medical professionals regardless of patients' immigration status.

Cases in Homeless Population: Five people experiencing homelessness tested positive for the virus, Bowser said. Another 49 people were in quarantine. Information was not immediately released on where they were being housed. The District has not forcibly compelled their quarantine, the mayor said.

Guidance for Renters and Landlords: With rent due Wednesday as a record number of residents are unemployed, the mayor told tenants to stay current on rent if they can. She reminded landlords that “residents cannot be evicted now and late fees cannot be charged.”

A stay-at-home order for D.C. went into effect early Wednesday. Residents are under orders to not leave home except for essential activities including grocery shopping, seeing a doctor and exercising.

Go here to learn more about the stay-in-place order for D.C. It’s set to remain in effect through April 24. Go here for a detailed rundown of what’s banned and allowed.