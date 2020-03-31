What’s Allowed in DC, Maryland, Virginia Under Stay-at-Home Orders

The leaders of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia announced stay-at-home orders on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the capital region.

The orders now give law enforcement enhanced ability to enforce social distancing guidance that have been in place for weeks, including limiting the size of gatherings. Under each executive order, dodging the rules could now result in fines or jail time.

But you're not stuck inside. Residents in these areas are generally allowed to go out for exercise and necessities. Here's a breakdown of what the orders allow and prohibit.

Washington, D.C.

Residents can leave their homes (which includes porches and yards) to engage in essential activities, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser's order. The order is in effect from April 1-24, 2020.

All activities must be carried out in accordance with social distancing orders: Stay at least 6 feet apart, clean your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect surfaces and don't shake hands or make other physical contact.

NBC4's Adam Tuss has the updates on Metro services and how your rides may change again with the new guidelines from city and state leaders.

What's allowed in Washington, D.C.:

Grocery shopping and getting food : You can leave home to buy food and other household essentials. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed.

: You can leave home to buy food and other household essentials. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed. Exercising Outdoors: Allowable recreational activities with your household members are allowed. Permitted activities include walking a dog, hiking, biking, scootering, playing tennis, gardening and similar activities that honor social distancing and require no person-to-person contact.

Allowable recreational activities with your household members are allowed. Permitted activities include walking a dog, hiking, biking, scootering, playing tennis, gardening and similar activities that honor social distancing and require no person-to-person contact. Obtaining medical care: If you can't get treated via telehealth, you are allowed to visit your health care provider. If you think you have coronavirus, call ahead.

If you can't get treated via telehealth, you are allowed to visit your health care provider. If you think you have coronavirus, call ahead. Obtaining medical supplies or medication

Obtaining supplies needed to work from home

Minimal business operations: Securing inventory, disinfecting, setting up employees to work from home and processing payroll are included in what's allowed. Must be carried out in accordance with social distancing policies.

Securing inventory, disinfecting, setting up employees to work from home and processing payroll are included in what's allowed. Must be carried out in accordance with social distancing policies. Home-based services: As long as they do not require physical touching and are carried out while honoring social distancing rules. Services must be necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and operation of homes.

As long as they do not require physical touching and are carried out while honoring social distancing rules. Services must be necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and operation of homes. Essential Travel: Going out for supplies, to get medical care and to work an essential job are reasons for travel. Travel to care for elderly people, kids or other vulnerable persons or to comply with law enforcement or court orders is allowed. You can also travel to houses of worship, to educational institutions to pick up meals or supplies, to return home and to engage in allowable activities.

Going out for supplies, to get medical care and to work an essential job are reasons for travel. Travel to care for elderly people, kids or other vulnerable persons or to comply with law enforcement or court orders is allowed. You can also travel to houses of worship, to educational institutions to pick up meals or supplies, to return home and to engage in allowable activities. Taking the bus or Metro: For essential reasons, like going to an essential job or getting food. Riders must stay 6 feet apart and should enter vans and buses through the back door to protect drivers. Operators and staff are instructed to frequently disinfect.

For essential reasons, like going to an essential job or getting food. Riders must stay 6 feet apart and should enter vans and buses through the back door to protect drivers. Operators and staff are instructed to frequently disinfect. Taking ride-share for essential purposes: For essential reasons, like going to an essential job or getting food. Drivers must have disinfecting wipes and must use them after every ride. Only two passengers are allowed at a time.

For essential reasons, like going to an essential job or getting food. Drivers must have disinfecting wipes and must use them after every ride. Only two passengers are allowed at a time. Taking a shared scooter or bike: Individuals are encouraged to wipe down the devices with their own wipes.

Individuals are encouraged to wipe down the devices with their own wipes. Teleworking : Working from home is encouraged

: Working from home is encouraged Caring for family members and pets: You can leave home to care for a person who needs help with activities of daily living, including child care. Companionship and entertainment are not considered care-giving.

You can leave home to care for a person who needs help with activities of daily living, including child care. Companionship and entertainment are not considered care-giving. Seeing a dentist : Only if absolutely necessary

: Only if absolutely necessary Seeing a mental health care provider : Telehealth is better if possible

: Telehealth is better if possible Essential work: A range of jobs, including grocery workers, utility operators and medical workers are all considered essential.

A range of jobs, including grocery workers, utility operators and medical workers are all considered essential. Essential businesses: Businesses previously declared essential can continue to operate. That includes auto servicing centers, banks, bike stores and more.

A woman dressed up as Elmo is showing up every day at noon at The Wharf to dance for 10 minutes. She says she wants to lift people's spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

What's not allowed in Washington, D.C.:

Common area gatherings in apartments and condos: Residents are not allowed to linger in common areas of apartments, including lobbies, party rooms, pools or rooftop spaces. Using such spaces is not allowed, the city says.

Residents are not allowed to linger in common areas of apartments, including lobbies, party rooms, pools or rooftop spaces. Using such spaces is not allowed, the city says. Using building gyms : The city says the gyms in your apartment or condo likely aren't disinfected enough and could expose people to coronavirus.

: The city says the gyms in your apartment or condo likely aren't disinfected enough and could expose people to coronavirus. Going out while sick: Likely or confirmed coronavirus patients or anyone with another infectious disease is not allowed out except to seek medical care coordinated with a provider.

Likely or confirmed coronavirus patients or anyone with another infectious disease is not allowed out except to seek medical care coordinated with a provider. Going to a spa, massage parlor or gym: None of these are considered health care operations.

None of these are considered health care operations. Visiting the Tidal Basin: You're not supposed to go out for any nonessential reason, but police are taking special care to block off popular roads around the Tidal Basin.

Penalties include up to $1,000 in civil or administrative fines, misdemeanor charges carrying fines up to $5,000 and/or up to 90 days in jail and loss of business licenses.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has put the state under a stay-at-home directive as coronavirus cases surpass 1,400.

Maryland

The stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday and is set to remain in effect until the state of emergency is over. Violations can be punished with a misdemeanor charge carrying possible jail time, fines or both.

What's allowed in Maryland:

Grocery shopping and getting food : You can leave home to buy food, equipment to work from home and household essentials. You can also go to a school, food bank or other location that provides food. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed.

: You can leave home to buy food, equipment to work from home and household essentials. You can also go to a school, food bank or other location that provides food. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed. Food and drink carryout and delivery: But curbside pickup at all businesses is now banned.

But curbside pickup at all businesses is now banned. Exercising Outdoors: People are allowed to leave their homes to exercise in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

People are allowed to leave their homes to exercise in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Working an essential job: Traveling to an essential job and working are allowed.

Traveling to an essential job and working are allowed. Essential businesses: Maryland's essential businesses, ranging from medicine manufacturers to grocery stores to auto repair spots, can stay open. Here's full guidance.

Maryland's essential businesses, ranging from medicine manufacturers to grocery stores to auto repair spots, can stay open. Here's full guidance. Getting medical care and medicine: This includes mental healthcare

This includes mental healthcare Caring for a relative or friend

Caring for livestock and pets : That includes walking a dog outdoors.

: That includes walking a dog outdoors. Going to a small business for minimal operations: Securing inventory and property are among allowed minimal operations for small businesses.

Securing inventory and property are among allowed minimal operations for small businesses. Visiting government buildings : Go for necessary reasons only.

: Go for necessary reasons only. Going to a school to get distance learning supplies or equipment

Travel required by law: Travel required by court order, such as a custody agreement, or law enforcement officer is permitted.

Travel required by court order, such as a custody agreement, or law enforcement officer is permitted. Limited hunting, fishing and crabbing: You can hunt, fish and crab for food, but follow social distancing guidelines. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a guide on personal spacing at state parks.

You can hunt, fish and crab for food, but follow social distancing guidelines. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a guide on personal spacing at state parks. Leaving home for your own health and safety: For instance, victims of domestic violence can seek help. Here are some resources.

What's not allowed in Maryland:

Social gatherings: Socializing in violation of social distancing and crowd limits is not allowed.

Socializing in violation of social distancing and crowd limits is not allowed. Church services and other gatherings of more than 10 people

Nonessential medical appointments: Routine appointments like eye exams and teeth cleanings should be canceled or postponed.

Routine appointments like eye exams and teeth cleanings should be canceled or postponed. Going to the gym: Fitness centers, indoor sports facilities and similar places should be closed.

Fitness centers, indoor sports facilities and similar places should be closed. Unnecessary out-of-state travel: Marylanders shouldn't travel out of state unless absolutely necessary. Anyone who recently left the state should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Marylanders shouldn't travel out of state unless absolutely necessary. Anyone who recently left the state should self-quarantine for 14 days. Curbside pickup at restaurants: Carry-out and drive-through are still allowed.

Carry-out and drive-through are still allowed. Camping: Campgrounds are closed, except to anyone residing in a recreational vehicle (RV), who have no other place to live.

Campgrounds are closed, except to anyone residing in a recreational vehicle (RV), who have no other place to live. Recreational boating: Boating for fun is not allowed, but limited hunting and fishing for sustenance is allowed. Follow social distancing guidelines. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a guide on personal spacing at state parks.

Virginia

Virginia's stay-at-home order went into effect Monday and will remain so until June 10, 2020, unless rescinded or changed. Virginians are allowed to go out for a number of reasons but should stay 6 feet apart from others.

A stay-at-home order is now in effect for Virginians. News4's Julie Carey explains what you can and can't do -- and the penalty if you don't obey the order.

Rules about which businesses must close (movie theaters, salons, race tracks and similar places) and can stay open (grocery stores, medical supply stores, laundromats and more) haven't notably changed.

What's allowed in Virginia:

Grocery shopping and getting food : You can leave home to buy food, beverages and other household essentials. You can also go to a school, food bank or other location that provides food. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed.

: You can leave home to buy food, beverages and other household essentials. You can also go to a school, food bank or other location that provides food. Takeout and delivery from restaurants are still allowed. Exercise outdoors: Hiking, walking in state parks and other outdoor exercises are allowed. You must abide by social distancing rules.

Hiking, walking in state parks and other outdoor exercises are allowed. You must abide by social distancing rules. Obtain medical care and medicine: But officials have asked any nonessential medical care be postponed. At-home medical care is also allowed. You can also go out to fill prescriptions

But officials have asked any nonessential medical care be postponed. At-home medical care is also allowed. You can also go out to fill prescriptions Essential businesses: Such businesses are still allowed to operate in Virginia. They include laundromats, hardware stores, grocery stores and more.

Such businesses are still allowed to operate in Virginia. They include laundromats, hardware stores, grocery stores and more. Obtain social, governmental, emergency or law enforcement services

Taking care of individuals and animals: You can take people to get medical care and pets to the veterinarian.

You can take people to get medical care and pets to the veterinarian. Visiting the home of a family member

Traveling to facilitate child custody or visitation agreements

Other travel required by court order

Traveling between home, work and places of worship

Traveling to or from an educational institution

Volunteering : You can volunteer with charities or social service organizations.

: You can volunteer with charities or social service organizations. Fishing: You can fish and exercise at public beaches, which are otherwise closed.

You can fish and exercise at public beaches, which are otherwise closed. Travel across state lines : Roads and highways will remain open.

: Roads and highways will remain open. Worship : Houses of worship can hold services but must abide by the 10-person limit. People are strongly encouraged to meet virtually or via a drive-through.

: Houses of worship can hold services but must abide by the 10-person limit. People are strongly encouraged to meet virtually or via a drive-through. Golfing and boating: Private outdoor recreation businesses such as golf courses and marinas have not been directed to close. Even on the water, people not in the same household are required to stay at least 6 feet apart.

Private outdoor recreation businesses such as golf courses and marinas have not been directed to close. Even on the water, people not in the same household are required to stay at least 6 feet apart. At-home cosmetology services: Licensed cosmetology providers can provide one-on-one services at home. The state encourages extra hand washing, sanitizing and isolating yourself at the first sign of cold or fever.

Licensed cosmetology providers can provide one-on-one services at home. The state encourages extra hand washing, sanitizing and isolating yourself at the first sign of cold or fever. Travel without special documentation: You don't need special documentation to prove you are traveling for an essential purpose, Virginia says.

You don't need special documentation to prove you are traveling for an essential purpose, Virginia says. Leaving home due to a fear for health or safety, including at the direction of law enforcement or other government agencies. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can connect you with help for yourself or someone you know.

What's not allowed in Virginia:

Public and private gatherings of a certain size: Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed for any reason, indoor or outdoor. Exceptions include homes where more than 10 people live and operations of businesses that are essential.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed for any reason, indoor or outdoor. Exceptions include homes where more than 10 people live and operations of businesses that are essential. In-person college classes : Institutions of higher education must abide by distancing rules, with some exceptions for facilitating distance learning and continuing critical research.

: Institutions of higher education must abide by distancing rules, with some exceptions for facilitating distance learning and continuing critical research. Camping: Reservations for less than 14 nights of camping at privately-owned campgrounds must be canceled effective April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Reservations for less than 14 nights of camping at privately-owned campgrounds must be canceled effective April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Recreationally visiting a beach : Beaches are closed except for fishing and exercise.

: Beaches are closed except for fishing and exercise. Large worship services: Churches and houses of worship must abide by the 10-person limit on gatherings.

Churches and houses of worship must abide by the 10-person limit on gatherings. Nonessential medical appointments: Routine appointments like eye exams and teeth cleanings should be canceled or postponed.

Routine appointments like eye exams and teeth cleanings should be canceled or postponed. Going to the gym: Fitness centers, indoor sports facilities and similar places should be closed.

Do you have any questions or tips about what's allowed and what's not? Message us on Facebook or tweet at @nbcwashington.