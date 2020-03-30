Maryland to Enact Stay-at-Home Order Monday as Coronavirus Cases Top 1,400

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has put the state under a stay-at-home directive as coronavirus cases surpass 1,400.

The stay-at-home order will go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, the governor said. Violations can be punished with a misdemeanor charge.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so," Hogan said.

People should only leave their homes for absolutely essential reasons like buying food or seeking medical care. People are allowed to get some outdoor exercise and walk their dogs. Hogan urged Marylanders to use common sense.

Only essential businesses should stay open, but they should try to limit operations, Hogan said.

What to Know Maryland will enact a stay-at-home order 8 p.m. Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus

Residents should not leave unless for necesary reasons including buying food or seeking medical care

More than 1,400 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Maryland, ranging from a 1-month-old infant to dozens of nursing home residents

Anyone who traveled outside the D.C. region should self-quarantine for 14 days, Hogan said.

"Every single Marylander can be a hero just by staying home," Hogan said.

Maryland now reports 1,413 people in the state have become infected, ranging from a 1-month-old infant to dozens of residents at a nursing home in Mount Airy.

Fifty-one people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have died due to coronavirus, according to Hogan.

Hogan urged all Marylanders to tune in before making the stay-at-home order announcement on Monday morning. He has called the state's coronavirus-fighting measures "unprecedented actions."

Hogan has been warning for weeks that the coronavirus' impact will drag on over months. He's repeatedly said it will be worse than most people anticipate.

“This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding," he said on March 16.

Hogan says that the federal disaster agency FEMA has delivered 250 bed packages in the state. Another 500 beds have been ordered and the state has the option to get another 500 beds to medical sites on an as-needed basis, Hogan said.

Kevin Flores and Luisa Fernanda Flores are both working in Maryland hospitals as coronavirus devastates the area. They spoke about how they’re keeping their family safe and what keeps them up at night. News4’s Erika Gonzalez reports.

Hogan previously sought to find 6,000 new hospital spots to deal with the anticipated increase in patients, News4 reported. The governor said last week that Laurel Hospital will reopen with 135 beds and a field hospital will open at the Baltimore Convention Center with 250 beds to help achieve that goal.

More diagnoses are expected as more testing becomes available, including at a testing site that opens Monday in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Prince George's County.

The D.C. area saw one of the pandemic's deadliest days for the region on Saturday. Local leaders are working to slow the spread of the virus and address funding issues.

Prayers came pouring in from around the world for a local pastor who contracted the coronavirus. Now, he's out of the hospital and recovering at home. News4's Darcy Spencer spoke to him about how he's doing.

Health officials are currently dealing with an outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. More than 60 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 there, and man in his 90s has died.

On Thursday, Hogan said the state received a federal disaster designation, which will open up more funding for the state.

“This declaration will help provide much-needed funding for state and local governments and nonprofits, and it will be another important step in Maryland’s aggressive and coordinated response to COVID-19,” Hogan said in a news release.

How to Get a Coronavirus Test