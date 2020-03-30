DC Area Sees Record 16 Coronavirus Deaths in Single Day

More coronavirus deaths were announced Sunday in the Washington, D.C., area than on any other day of the crisis thus far.

D.C. and Virginia each announced an additional five deaths. Maryland officials said another six people died. As of Sunday night, a total of 48 people diagnosed with coronavirus had died in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Those who died included a 39-year-old man in D.C. and a 60-year-old in Arlington, officials said.

The tally of known COVID-19 cases was 2,541 on Sunday night and had jumped to 2,834 by early Monday. The patients in Maryland include 66 residents of a nursing home in Carroll County.

Here’s where we are Monday in the D.C. area.

A coronavirus testing site is set to open Monday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Maryland National Guard set up the site, and a member of the Guard tested positive for the virus, the county executive’s office confirmed. Officials said the site was thoroughly cleaned over the weekend. Go here to learn how to get tested there, if you meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing requirements.

The area around FedEx Field has transformed into a site where people showing symptoms can get tested for coronavirus. News4's Justin Finch reports.

President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for D.C. on Sunday, freeing up federal funds as coronavirus cases continue to rise. D.C. leaders called on Congress to adjust the coronavirus relief bill that Trump passed last week, saying it would give the District less than half the money allocated to states though D.C. has more residents than two states.

Nationally, Trump said Sunday that all Americans should abide by social distancing guidelines through April 30, “to slow the spread.”

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the federal government's social distancing guidelines will be extended by two weeks and continue until April 30.

Internationally, the Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled to start on July 23, 2021, almost exactly one year after the initial date that was postponed because of the pandemic.

And a little something happy this Monday morning: Emily Martin and Teddy Rueckert got married Saturday in Chantilly, Virginia. They could only have 10 people at their ceremony, but a line of well-wishers, including strangers, helped them celebrate by decorating their cars and honking outside their church. The happy couple whooped and danced, and at least one person did The Worm.

A Virginia couple came up with some creative ways to share their wedding day with loved ones while still following social distancing rules. News4's Erika Gonzalez explains how they pulled it off.

They said they abided by the social distancing guidelines out of love for others.

“Just because we’re being respectful doesn’t have to mean we live in fear, doesn’t have to mean we remove our ability to connect and love one another,” Rueckert said.

Congrats, Emily and Teddy!