DC Issues Stay-at-Home Order, Locking Down Capital Region

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for the city on Monday, not long after Maryland and Virginia gave similar orders as the region grapples with an increasing number of coronavirus patients.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office says the order goes into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect through April 24.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” Bowser said in a release. “Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home.”

The order specifies that residents may only leave their residences to:

engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods

perform or access essential governmental functions

work at essential businesses

engage in essential travel

engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the Mayor’ s Order.

Anyone who purposefully violates the stay-at-home order may be guilty of a misdemeanor and, if convicted, subject to a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 401 people who have coronavirus in D.C. and nearly 3,000 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined.