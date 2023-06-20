Overnight house fire displaces 5 people in Southeast DC

Firefighters worked to put out heavy flames at a home in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday.

Crews responded to a house on fire in the 2100 block of 13th Street SE in Anacostia at about 1 a.m., D.C. Fire and Emergency Services said.

Working Fire 2100 block 13th St SE. Had large volume of fire rear 2 story frame house with extension inside to both floors and to both adjacent homes. Visible fire knocked down. Opening up and it ring hotspots. Request 2 more engines & 1 truck. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/eD72TjNytA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 20, 2023

The fire was on the rear patio of the two-story home before it spread to neighboring houses.

Photos show bright orange flames that lit up the night. The back of the house was charred and damaged by the flames.

Firefighters used fire hoses to put out the visible fire and hotspots.

No one was injured.

Five people and two pets are displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.