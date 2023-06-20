DC Fire and EMS

Overnight house fire displaces 5 people in Southeast DC

The fire started at the back of the home and spread to neighboring houses

By Allison Hageman

Firefighters worked to put out heavy flames at a home in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday.

Crews responded to a house on fire in the 2100 block of 13th Street SE in Anacostia at about 1 a.m., D.C. Fire and Emergency Services said.

The fire was on the rear patio of the two-story home before it spread to neighboring houses.

Photos show bright orange flames that lit up the night. The back of the house was charred and damaged by the flames.

Firefighters used fire hoses to put out the visible fire and hotspots.

No one was injured.

Five people and two pets are displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

