Five juveniles shot, one fatally, in separate DC shootings: police

One juvenile was killed and four others were shot in three separate shootings in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Two minors were shot at around 8:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Langston Place SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

They were found with life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital. One later died, police said.

At 9:53 p.m., two other juveniles were shot on 19th Street SW and Naylor Road SE. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third shooting happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bruce Place SE.

Police said a bullet went through a home and hit a female juvenile in the hip. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Multiple shooters were involved, and the gunfire caused property damage in the area.

A motive for the shootings and suspect descriptions were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.