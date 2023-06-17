14-year-old fatally shot in Southeast DC: police

A teenager was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast D.C., police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road just before 1 a.m. and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The victim, Stephon Shreeves, 14, of Southeast D.C. died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that can lead to an arrest. They can be reached by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.