Congressional staffer assaulted in DC gunpoint robbery attempt: police

The aide from Rep. Brad Finstad's office was attacked on Van Street SE after 3 a.m. Thursday, a police report says

By Andrea Swalec

A congressional staffer was assaulted during a robbery attempt at gunpoint early Thursday near Nationals Park, he told police.

The victim was attacked on Van Street SE, just north of Nationals Park, after 3 a.m. Thursday, a police report says. Two people pushed him to the ground and pointed a handgun at him. He was able to run away without being robbed.

Rep. Brad Finstad, who represents Minnesota's 1st congressional district, said Friday that the staffer works in his office and will be OK.

“Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor," Finstad said in a statement.

The staffer attended the Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday evening, the congressman said.

Police categorized the reported crime as an assault with the intent to commit robbery.

Assaults with a dangerous weapon are up by 5% this year, from 623 to 652 reported crimes, District crime statistics show. Robberies are up 31%, from 987 to 1,295 reports.

