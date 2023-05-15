2 Staffers Attacked With Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly's Virginia Office

Two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff were assaulted with a baseball bat at his office in Fairfax Monday morning, city of Fairfax police said.
“An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said in a statement.
Police were called to the office on Main Street at 10:49 a.m. Monday.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Police took a man into custody at the office, where other staffers were hiding when officers arrived.
The staffers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“We are extremely happy that this wasn’t worse,” city of Fairfax police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Stay with News4 for developments to this story.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.