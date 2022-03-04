Old Bay Vodka to Hit Shelves in Maryland, Delaware

Like Old Bay? Old Bay Vodka is coming.

Old Bay's manufacturer, McCormick & Company, announced Thursday that the liquor will hit shelves in Maryland and Delaware in mid-March. They partnered with George's Beverage Company, a distillery in Frederick, Maryland.

"The vodka perfectly highlights the quintessential flavor of the iconic Old Bay spice blend," McCormick said in a statement.

"Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things Old Bay," McCormick executive Jill Pratt said in the statement.

Introducing OLD BAY Vodka, Maryland-made with the iconic taste you love.



In the works since 2019, the Spirit of the Bay will be available mid-March across Maryland & Delaware.



— OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) March 3, 2022

Fans and critics took to social media to voice their excitement and slight apprehension about the offering.

"Who needs Russian vodka when you can get Old Bay Vodka?" Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet.

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 3, 2022

Old Bay introduced Old Bay Hot Sauce in early 2020. The hot sauce is still for sale, along with items including Old Bay caramel popcorn, an Old Bay dog leash and Old Bay socks.

The blend of 18 herbs and spice has been sold for more than 75 years, McCormick says.

Are you Maryland enough for Old Bay Vodka? Here's a quiz where you can test your cred.