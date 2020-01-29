Old Bay Now Selling Hot Sauce

Love Old Bay? Meet Old Bay Hot Sauce.

Old Bay Hot Sauce goes on sale starting Wednesday, the company behind the Maryland favorite announced.

“Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like … well, Old Bay and everything,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

🔥 #OLDBAYHOTSAUCE IS COMING 🔥 Less than 1 day until you can get your hands on a bottle (or 10) of this LIMITED EDITION product, available on https://t.co/bgVkhHJlOx. Tag someone who NEEDS this. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/O80iJNmRqH — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 28, 2020

The hot sauce will be sold on OldBay.com and, "over the next month or so," at stores including Giant, Safeway and Wegmans.

In case you're new here: Many Maryland residents and others in the D.C. area take the Old Bay spice blend very seriously. In 2018, a Maryland delegate joked about disliking it and it did not go over well.

"And with that, sadly, Del. Moon's career trajectory in Maryland politics came to an ignominious end," one commentator wrote.