Old Bay Now Selling Hot Sauce

By Sydney Coplin

Love Old Bay? Meet Old Bay Hot Sauce.

Old Bay Hot Sauce goes on sale starting Wednesday, the company behind the Maryland favorite announced.

“Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like … well, Old Bay and everything,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

The hot sauce will be sold on OldBay.com and, "over the next month or so," at stores including Giant, Safeway and Wegmans.

Maryland Delegate ‘Jokes’ About Disliking Old Bay, Taking Cue From DC Mayor on Mumbo Sauce

In case you're new here: Many Maryland residents and others in the D.C. area take the Old Bay spice blend very seriously. In 2018, a Maryland delegate joked about disliking it and it did not go over well.

"And with that, sadly, Del. Moon's career trajectory in Maryland politics came to an ignominious end," one commentator wrote.

