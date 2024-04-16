Officer shoots, hurts man armed with knife: Forest Heights police

A Forest Heights officer shot and injured a man armed with a knife at a busy marketplace in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday night, police say.

Rivertowne Commons at 6235 Oxon Hill Road was full of people running errands at about 5:30 p.m. when officers pulled over a car in the parking lot, according to the Forest Heights Police Department.

The vehicle was wanted in connection with an assault that happened in a neighboring jurisdiction. They ordered the driver to get out of the car, Forest Heights Deputy Police Chief Kirk Banton said.

When the suspect got out of the vehicle, he was armed with a knife. Officers told him to put the weapon down, but he refused, and the officer fired his weapon, Banton said.

The man was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was captured on body cam video that has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting was the third time in two days a D.C.-area officer shot a suspect.

Early Sunday morning, a Prince George's County police officer shot Raphael Coates, 40, of District Heights, after a reported home invasion on Addison Road South.

Police said Coates had stabbed someone he knew in a fight over money. When officers responded, he approached them with a piece of lumber in his hands and one officer fired.

Coates survived the shooting. He faces attempted murder, assault and home invasion charges.

In Virginia on Sunday, a Herndon police officer shot a man who allegedly stabbed his wife in the chest. When officers responded, he approached officers with a knife, according to police.

The suspect’s name and his charges were not immediately released.

The husband and wife remain in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.