Officer shoots home invasion suspect in Prince George's County: Police

An officer shot and critically injured a suspect accused of stabbing a victim during a possible home invasion Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, police say.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Addison Road South just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person had been stabbed and the other holding a 2x4 piece of wood, Prince George’s County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said.

“Officers gave loud repeated verbal commands for that person to discard that 2x4,” Aziz said.

An officer then discharged their weapon, hitting the suspect. They were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

"These were individuals who were inside the residence and whatever type of altercation that took place, then it became violent," Aziz said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

There is no additional threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.