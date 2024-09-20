Maryland

Man shot, killed near Prince George's shopping center

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot to death near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say.

Shots rang out in the area of Largo Center Drive and Arena Drive-Medical Center Drive near Largo Town Center, and a Prince George's County police officer in the area responded after hearing the gunfire, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The officer then found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Video from Chopper4 shows a large swath of police along Arena/Medical Center Drive and it appeared the victim was shot in the road.

Police have shut down Arena/Medical Center Drive from Largo Center Drive to Landover Road as they investigate.

News4's Dominique Moody is at the shooting scene working to gather more information. Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us