Man shot, killed near Prince George's shopping center

A man was shot to death near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say.

Shots rang out in the area of Largo Center Drive and Arena Drive-Medical Center Drive near Largo Town Center, and a Prince George's County police officer in the area responded after hearing the gunfire, police said.

The officer then found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Video from Chopper4 shows a large swath of police along Arena/Medical Center Drive and it appeared the victim was shot in the road.

Police have shut down Arena/Medical Center Drive from Largo Center Drive to Landover Road as they investigate.

News4's Dominique Moody is at the shooting scene working to gather more information.