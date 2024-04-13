Maryland

89-year-old man dies in DC crash after being reported missing in Maryland

John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland, was reported missing late Tuesday afternoon, about 10 hours before the deadly crash

By Carissa DiMargo

Getty Images

An 89-year-old man who was missing from St. Mary's County, Maryland, died in a single-car crash Wednesday near a D.C. bridge, authorities said.

John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland, had been reported missing the previous afternoon.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for Candela on Tuesday afternoon, saying he was last seen that day about 12:50 p.m. He had "a cognitive impairment," the sheriff's office said, and was driving a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags.

About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, D.C. police say, Candela was driving north on S. Capitol Street near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge when he lost control at a curve. Candela's car crashed into a drainage ditch.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, D.C. police said.

D.C. police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to the police department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
