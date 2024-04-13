89-year-old man dies in DC crash after being reported missing in Maryland

An 89-year-old man who was missing from St. Mary's County, Maryland, died in a single-car crash Wednesday near a D.C. bridge, authorities said.

John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland, had been reported missing the previous afternoon.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for Candela on Tuesday afternoon, saying he was last seen that day about 12:50 p.m. He had "a cognitive impairment," the sheriff's office said, and was driving a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags.

BOLO for missing person John Candela W-M-89yoa last driving dark blue Santa Fe MD 62208CF. Any info call 301-475-8008 https://t.co/lSGz3tFrDn — St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) April 9, 2024

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, D.C. police say, Candela was driving north on S. Capitol Street near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge when he lost control at a curve. Candela's car crashed into a drainage ditch.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, D.C. police said.

D.C. police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to the police department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.