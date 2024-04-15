Woman, dog stabbed in Herndon before husband shot by police

A Northern Virginia woman and her dog were stabbed in an apparent domestic incident over the weekend, Herndon police say. The woman's husband, the suspect in the stabbing, was shot by police who responded to the 911 call.

The woman called 911 just before noon Sunday and said her husband had stabbed her. She then hung up.

When Herndon police arrived, they went to the front door of the couple's home in the 900 block of 1st Place. Police say a man inside approached them with a knife before an officer shot him in the upper body.

Once inside, responders found the man's wife had been stabbed in the chest, and a dog had also been stabbed.

The man and the woman were both rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, and the dog was taken to an emergency vet.

A Herndon police spokesperson said the woman is stable at the hospital. The dog underwent surgery and is expected to survive. The man shot by police is still in intensive care. Because he is still hospitalized, police have not yet released his name.

Linda Soller, whose mom lives across the street from the couple, said she heard the sirens before she got back from church and watched as the injured dog was brought out of the home and also put in an ambulance.

"When they came out, they had the dog and they were being great with him," Soller said. "They had him all wrapped and strapped in carefully … He seemed to be awake but they were just taking such excellent care."

Neighbors said the victim's father owns the home, and she and her husband live in the basement.

The woman's father was not at home when his daughter was allegedly attacked.

"We just need to figure out what we can do to help him with this … We're very concerned that he knows that we're concerned for him and that whatever he needs us to do," Soller said.

"I'm feeling sad because it’s something close to you ... It’s your neighbor," said another neighbor, Blanca Abrego.

The shooting is being investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team, a regional team that draws on detectives, crime scene technicians and commanders from 11 Northern Virginia agencies to examine police shootings. A police spokesperson confirms there is body camera video of the incident.

Police say they had never been called to the home before about any domestic violence concerns.