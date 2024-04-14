3 men shot in Capitol Heights: Police

Three men were shot Sunday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Police initially said there were four victims.

The shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Booker Terrace, according to the Prince George's County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

All victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Authorities did not elaborate on their conditions.

Police said they are searching for multiple shooters and do not believe that the gunfire was random.

"We don’t have any suspects at this time or suspect information. We’re canvassing the area right now trying to pull up video camera footage to help with the investigation," Acting Chief Germaine Haywood said. "At this point, it seems like it’s neighborhood beef. Some pre-existing things... culminated in our park this evening."

The chief of Maryland-National Capital Park Police said he believes the shooting could be related to the deadly shooting of another man less than a mile away in the 800 block on Birchleaf Avenue in Seat Pleasant.

More details on the possible connection were not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.