Woodbridge Shootout During Police Drug Operation Sends 2 to Hospital

Two men were injured in a shootout with police conducting an “undercover operation into fentanyl distribution” in a neighborhood of Woodbridge, Virginia, on Thursday, authorities say.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the upper body, Prince William County police said early Friday. Information on their conditions was not released. No law enforcement officials were hurt.

A woman who lives nearby described hearing several shots. Her 13-year-old son was outside at the time.

“Pow! Pow! Pow! It was a lot. He ran home, racing home, and I could see in his eye he was very scared,” the resident said.

Members of a task force that included the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Prince William County police and Manassas police were conducting an operation in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court on Thursday night, police said.

Gunfire erupted at about 7 p.m. between law enforcement and the men “who were the subject of the operation,” county police said in a statement. It wasn't immediately clear who opened fire first or why.

The two men, including a 30-year-old, were taken to a hospital with injuries. A third man, an 18-year-old, was present during the shootout but was unhurt. The men were still hospitalized on Friday morning, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shots fired by police were those that injured the men, according to police.

Two Prince William detectives and two Manassas detectives opened fire, according to preliminary information.

Several officers were on the scene Friday morning. Evidence markers could be seen, including near a playground.

No information was immediately released on charges against the men, whose names were not released.

Arlington County police will lead the investigation. The detectives involved will be placed on routine paid leave.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

