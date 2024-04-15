‘We lost our amazing sons': Boys, 3 and 6, have died after Virginia house fire

Two small boys pulled from a house fire in Northern Virginia last week have died after several days in intensive care, leaving their family devastated, the boys' father shared.

James Brice said his youngest children, 3-year-old Zachariah and 6-year-old William, were unresponsive for 45 minutes after firefighters pulled them from their burning, smoke-filled home in the 13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court in Clifton on Wednesday morning.

William and Zachariah were not burned, but smoke inhalation severely damaged their lungs and prevented oxygen from getting to their brains. First responders performed CPR on the boys outside the burning home before they were rushed to a hospital.

Brice said late last week William and Zachariah had symptoms of brain death. They underwent testing Saturday and were scheduled to have additional tests performed Sunday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

On Monday morning, Brice shared that the boys passed away Sunday.

"We are devastated by these horrific events and heart broken that we lost our amazing sons. Our prayers along with all of yours have been answered, just in a different way," Brice wrote. "It wasn’t what we picked, and we are learning to surrender and trust God more and more."

A Virginia church held a prayer meeting for a the family of two boys who are in intensive care a day after firefighters pulled them from a house fire. News4's Walter Morris reports.

Brice was at work — as was his wife — when he learned his house was on fire and his two youngest sons were still inside. As he rushed home, he learned they had been rescued but had life-threatening injuries.

The boys and their 8-year-old brother, Logan, were in the care of their grandparents when the house caught fire. Logan called 911, and his grandparents tried to get to his brothers but couldn’t, neighbors said.

The grandparents visited Zachariah and William in the ICU at Children’s National Hospital on Thursday, where they were intubated.

"They broke down in tears,” Brice said late last w. “They wanted to be in that spot and not them. So, that was definitely one of the hardest."

Brice said the family was grateful to get more time with the boys while they were hospitalized, "as we learned they should have been lost in the fire that day."

"Our heart aches because we want them here, but we have a strong hope knowing that we will see them again and will do our best to share their legacy of love, and joy and encouragement for everyone they met," he wrote.

The community opened two donation centers for the family. The family’s church held a prayer service Thursday evening where it accepted donations of items the family lost in the fire.

An online fundraiser raised more than $70,000, with one person commenting that the Brice family has done so much for others and there's no question now about helping them.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.