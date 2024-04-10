Young kids rushed to hospital after Fairfax County house fire, neighbors say

Two people were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a burning home in Clifton, Virginia, authorities say. Multiple neighbors said they were young children being cared for by their grandparents Wednesday.

Those two people were trapped inside a burning home in the 13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court when firefighters arrived, Fairfax County Fire & EMS said. Firefighters said they found them fairly quickly and they were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people were also injured, but their conditions were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Fire officials would not confirm the ages or relationships of those from the home. However, multiple neighbors said the five people were three children and their two grandparents, who were watching the kids while their parents were at work. There was no school Wednesday due to the Eid holiday.

Neighbors told News4 they watched as EMS crew members performed CPR on two young children outside the home before they were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The fire went to two alarms and was under control as of about 11:40 a.m. Video from the scene showed a badly charred home. The exterior of the first floor was blackened, and rescue ladders extended to the second floor.

Fairfax County fire officials said they received a 911 call about 9 a.m. about smoke inside the home. When firefighters arrived, a lot of smoke was pouring from the home, and flames were beginning to show. At least three people were already accounted for at that point.

A neighbor said she ran outside when she spotted the smoke and saw one of the children out on the lawn on the phone with 911.

Fire officials would not confirm who made the 911 call, but multiple neighbors said it was one of the children who called 911 while his siblings were still inside the burning home.

Neighbors have been walking around and checking on each other.

"The fire started becoming intense," one man said. "It was so intense that it took some time for fire people to take control of it. But they eventually do it, but the scary part is that [I] came to know that there were two children inside the home."

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.