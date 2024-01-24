Virginia Senate committee approves bill that would allow casino in Fairfax County

A Virginia Senate committee approved legislation Wednesday that would allow the possibility of a resort-style casino being built in Fairfax County.

Some lawmakers want the controversial proposed casino and convention center in Tysons to help offset declining commercial tax revenue.

A group of casino opponents loaded onto a bus Wednesday morning bound for Richmond, where the bill was debated in a Senate committee.

“We’ll be a presence and we’ll make our interests and our opposition to this known,” Barbara Katz said.

In subcommittee Tuesday night, state Sen. Dave Marsden explained a state review concluded Virginians are spending more than $100 million ever year gambling across the Potomac River at MGM National Harbor.

“I’m getting tired of paying for Maryland schools; I think it’s time we paid for Virginia schools,” he said.

If the general assembly approves the bill, and the governor signs it, Fairfax County voters will hold all the cards in their hand –final approval would be decided on the ballot during a future election.