Virginia Mother Found Guilty of Killing Her Two Daughters

A Virginia woman was found guilty of murder in the 2018 shootings of her two daughters.

Prosecutors said Veronica Youngblood shot 5-year-old Brooklynn and 15-year-old Sharon in their McLean apartment just days before Brooklynn was supposed to move to live with her father.

Sharon was still alive when police arrived, and that officer testified in the trial.

Jury deliberations are now underway in the double murder case against Veronica Youngblood, a Fairfax County mother who is accused of killing her two daughters. Northern Virginia Reporter Drew Wilder reports.

“She said her mom came into the room and said, ‘I’m gonna take you to see God,’ and then shot her,” the officer testified.

Youngblood was arrested after calling her ex-husband and leaving him a voicemail confessing and telling him she hated him.

In an interview with police in the hours after she shot her daughters, she referenced her plan to buy a gun and kill her daughters and herself.

The defense painted the father as abusive and controlling, partially why Youngblood was driven into major depressive disorder.

A doctor described Youngblood’s depressive psychosis, in which she claims she heard voices that told her to kill her kids and herself.

The jury was left to decide whether Youngblood was legally insane the moment she pulled the trigger. They found her guilty on both counts of murder and both counts of use of a firearm to commit a murder.

Jury sentencing will be Thursday at 10 a.m.