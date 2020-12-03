‘Treehouse Teacher' Has the Coolest Classroom in Fairfax County

A Virginia teacher is taking distance learning a whole new level, building a work-from-home classroom that excites her students.

“I am the treehouse teacher," Fairfax County teacher Nellie Williams said.

Her classroom is built into branches above her backyard.

“A lot of parents said, 'I know! My child talks about it at dinner,'" Williams said.

When she learned she'd be working from home, she needed her own space.

"I've got my husband, my two daughters, my dogs, and it's a lot, you know," she said.

At first, she worked under a vendor tent, but then considered the old treehouse where her daughters used to play. But it needed some work.

She and her husband built a staircase, insulated and refinished the walls, and ran an ethernet cable under the ground and into her new distance-learning oasis.

"This honestly makes this so much better, so much more fun," she said.