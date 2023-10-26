Teen gets 5 years in juvenile detention for killing at Bradlee Shopping Center

A teenage boy convicted of fatally stabbing a classmate during a brawl outside a Northern Virginia shopping center was sentenced to five years in juvenile detention Thursday.

The victim's father, Osmin Mejia Romero, left court disappointed after learning his son’s killer would stay locked up for five years.

"It was not what I expected, because that's practically nothing for the damage he did to me," Mejia said.

The murder of his son, 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez, was captured on cellphone video in May 2022. It happened during a brawl among students from Alexandria City High School at the nearby Bradlee Shopping Center. Video showed chaos as dozens of people fought.

Ryan Vega, then 16, went to watch, armed with a knife, and then plunged it into Luis, killing him. The two had never even met. Vega was convicted in June of second-degree murder and murder by a mob.

"It was a fist fight in which Mr. Vega for some reason known only to him decided to pull out a knife and really escalate the situation," Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter said.

Thursday's sentence brought the victim's family more pain and sadness.

Prosecutors had asked for Vega to serve 20 years behind bars, saying to the the judge, "What is the measure of justice that’s due to a parent who has to bury their own child?"

Courtesy of family; NBC Washington Luis Mejia Hernandez, 18, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria.

Luis’ father testified about the impact on his family: "I just want to tell you the loss of a son is the most painful thing that any human being could possibly go through."

But Vega's defense attorneys reported to the judge that their client has thrived in juvenile detention, earning straight A's and emerging as a leader among the teens there.

Vega, at times tearful, read a letter of apology, first addressing the judge, then asking to speak directly to the victim's family. He told them, "I am deeply and terribly sorry for the pain and loss I have caused your family. Please know I will always pray for your family and Luis until my final breath."

After harshly chastising Vega for what he did, the judge delivered the sentence the teen's attorney was seeking. Vega will remain in juvenile detention until he’s 21. Once released, he'll be on probation, with 10 years of suspended time that could be imposed if he commits any additional crimes.

The prosecutor acknowledged the challenge of sentencing juveniles.

"While our office had its position and believed more serious punishment was appropriate, I will concede the judge is put into a tough position with this young of a defendant," Porter said.

While the defendant will get a second chance, the other teen's family says they'll have to live with pain that just won't go away.