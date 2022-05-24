Alexandria High School Student Fatally Stabbed During Fight at Bradlee Shopping Center

A high school student in Alexandria, Virginia, has died after someone stabbed him during a fight involving 30 to 50 people at the Bradlee Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim when they arrived to the shopping center to break up the fight about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Medics took the victim, a student at Alexandria City High School, to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police tape blocked off the parking lot of the McDonald's at the shopping center. Shoes and other items littered the ground after the fight.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators are combing through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to the fight, police said.

Alexandria City High School put its King Street and Minnie Howard campuses on a "secure the building" status due to the stabbing and school officials said they would stagger afternoon dismissal so that students would leave in smaller groups led by staff.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The shopping center on King Street is a popular lunch spot for students from the high school.

No further information was immediately available about the stabbing.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.